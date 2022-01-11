Fauci caught muttering on hot mic during Senate hearing: 'What a moron'

It's a bad day to be arguing with Dr. Anthony Fauci.

After a heated exchange with Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and criticism from Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), President Biden's chief medical adviser was caught on an apparent hot mic muttering "what a moron" after "clashing" with Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) during a Tuesday Senate hearing, Mediaite reports.

HOT MIC MOMENT: After clashing with GOP Sen. Roger Marshall, Dr. Fauci was caught muttering, "what a moron," followed by "Jesus Christ." pic.twitter.com/merKU3BGAJ — Mediaite (@Mediaite) January 11, 2022

The exasperated aside came after Marshall "repeatedly pressed Fauci to disclose more of his finances as the reported highest-paid federal employee," Insider reports.

"All you have to do is ask for it," Fauci told Marshall, per Insider. "You are so misinformed that it's extraordinary."