Fauci caught muttering on hot mic during Senate hearing: 'What a moron'

Speed Reads
It's a bad day to be arguing with Dr. Anthony Fauci.
After a heated exchange with Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and criticism from Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), President Biden's chief medical adviser was caught on an apparent hot mic muttering "what a moron" after "clashing" with Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) during a Tuesday Senate hearing, Mediaite reports.
The exasperated aside came after Marshall "repeatedly pressed Fauci to disclose more of his finances as the reported highest-paid federal employee," Insider reports.
"All you have to do is ask for it," Fauci told Marshall, per Insider. "You are so misinformed that it's extraordinary."