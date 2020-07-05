1. Baby JoggerCity Mini 2 ($280)

This full-size stroller "packs all the features you need" and "handles like much more expensive models," writes Sonjia Hyon at The Wirecutter. It folds up easily, weighs under 19 pounds, and is compatible with many car seats. The two-seat version is a standout, too. Buy it at Amazon.

2. Uppababy Minu ($400)

Great for city dwellers, this compact and totable 15-pounder has "a sturdy, well-engineered feel," writes Warren Bass at The Wall Street Journal, and its one-handed closing mechanism makes folding a snap. With detailing like its full-grain leather handlebar, it "even looks terrific." Buy it at Amazon.

3. Thule Urban Glide 2 ($480)

This all-terrain jogging stroller is so well designed, it has earned a place in Sweden's national museum. Even on dirt paths and gravel, the Thule "provides the smoothest ride with the easiest one-handed steering," writes Cammy Pedroja at Business Insider. It's also available as a double. Buy it at Amazon.

4. Wonderfold W1 ($199)

"A great choice for parents who want a nontraditional stroller," writes Brendan Charles at Fatherly. this two-passenger wagon quickly folds and unfolds, and its foot brake makes parking easy. There are storage pockets galore, and the adjustable canopy is removable. Buy it at Amazon.

5. Chicco BravoFor2 ($300)

Parents with kids a few years apart will love this tandem double stroller. The older sibling can either stand on a platform or sit on a folding, rearward-facing seat. The sturdy stroller stands upright when folded and is compatible with Chicco's car seats. Buy it at Amazon.

