1. Stojo 12 oz Cup ($15)

This reusable silicone cup — available in a rainbow of colors — flattens to a 2.5-inch disk that'll fit in a pocket. "It's truly that small." And it will pay for itself if you buy your coffee at a café that offers a bring-your-own-mug discount. Buy it at Amazon.

2. PopBabies Personal Blender ($37)

"The true definition of portable," writes Braelyn Wood at Shape, this single-serving blender can be charged with a USB cord from your desktop computer and will also operate unplugged. Just be ready to cut fruit small, and your smoothies will always be fresh. Buy it at Amazon.

3. Stanley Stay Hot French Press ($65)

When traveling, "think like a construction worker to always have great coffee," writes Mark Ellwood at Bloomberg. Pack this Stanley thermos in your bag with your choice of dry grounds. Hot water can always be accessed — even from a flight attendant. Buy it at Stanley.

4. Final Straw 2.0 ($25)

Forget the knockoffs. This popular collapsible steel straw (shown here in its carrying case) is "designed to last a lifetime." The tips are made of food-grade silicone, and the case, which doubles as a keychain, also holds a telescoping cleaning brush. Buy it at FinalStraw.

5. CamelBak Ratchet Hydration Pack ($85)

Built for cyclists, this is the perfect hydration pack to wear at a music festival, when you want to be "pared down to the essentials." It holds almost 3 liters of water and has a separate storage area for keys and other miscellany. Buy it at Camelbak.

