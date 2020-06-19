This week's question: A Frenchman has successfully sued his former employer for giving him such boring work he grew depressed; a court awarded Frederic Desnard $45,000, ruling he'd suffered a "bore-out." In seven words or fewer, please come up with an advertising slogan for a legal firm that specializes in representing victims of "bore-out."

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "So boring" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, June 23. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the July 3 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on June 26. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.