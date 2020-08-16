1. Zoku Classic Pop Mold ($20)

"Start making room in your freezer," because popsicles should always be on hand during a heat wave. Fill Zoku's silicone mold with juice, fruit puree, or yogurt, and six frosty treats will be ready in almost no time. Buy it at Amazon.

2. Whynter ICM-15LS Ice Cream Maker ($330)

This 1.5-liter countertop machine "practically guarantees success," according to The Wirecutter. Because it has a built-in freezer, it requires no ice, salt, or even pre-freezing the missing bowl. It's also quiet and can handle "more mix-ins than Ben & Jerry's." Buy it at Amazon.

3. Yonanas Classic ($50)

For a quick, healthy dessert treat, just pour frozen bananas, strawberries, or other fruit in the chute of this simple device. The soft serve–like product is so delicious, "you won't believe you didn't add any sugar or heavy cream," per Good Housekeeping. Buy it at Amazon.

4. Chef'n FreshForce Citrus Juicer ($25)

For a quick glass of lemonade anytime, an efficient lemon squeezer is a must. The dual-gear mechanism and hefty handles on this hand tool make juicing quick and easy. Star-shaped slits catch the pulp and seeds. Buy it at Amazon.

5. Takeya Flash Chill Iced Tea Maker ($34)

With this simple iced-tea maker, "you'll be sipping in under a minute." Steep hot tea first, right in the pitcher, using loose tea in the removable infuser. Add plenty of ice and shake; the leak-proof pitcher withstands wide temperature swings. Buy it at Amazon.

