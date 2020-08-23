1. Vistaprint ($13)

Vistaprint's durable contoured masks cup the chin and have adjustable ear loops and nose pieces to ensure a perfect fit. They also have a filter pocket, triple-layered fabric, and a wide array of patterns, including stripes, daisies, planets, and dinosaurs. Buy it at Vistaprint.

2. Cubcoats ($13 for 2)

Known for making adorable stuffed animals that transform into hoodies, Cubcoats now also sells cotton masks that give kids the adorable faces of cartoon puppies, tigers, kittens, or bears. The masks have a shapable metal nosepiece and a pocket for a filter. Buy it at Cubcoats.

3. Jaanuu ($25 for 5)

Jaanuu, a medical apparel brand, makes masks with a breathable, moisture-wicking scrubs fabric that has been treated with silver ions to prevent bacterial growth. The child-size masks feature soft ear loops and come in 15 colors and patterns. Buy it at Jaanuu.

4. Gap Kids Unisex Face Mask ($7.50 for 3)

Gap's cotton poplin masks are simple and relatively affordable. "The triple-layer accordion design is breathable but still provides coverage," per Today, and there's an adjustable nose wire built in. Available in nearly 20 patterns. Buy it at Gap.

5. Socialite SuperSoft Mask ($14)

If tight straps are a problem, try Socialite's soft polyester masks, which accept filters and feature adjustable, elastic-free ear loops. They also happen to look stylish, especially in tie-dye, "the hottest trend of the summer." Buy it at Socialite Clothing.

