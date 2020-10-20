As the editor of The Week Junior, I have the privilege of being on the receiving end of a constant influx of mail from children ages 8 to 14 from every state in the U.S. It's clear from the letters they send that they are a very interested, informed, and engaged generation of kids. They know what's happening in the world, and they have strong opinions. Whether they're expressing their view about protecting the environment, treating people fairly, or finding a way to stop the coronavirus, they want their voices to be heard.

That's why I'm thrilled to announce the launch of our inaugural Junior Council. We're conducting a nationwide search for 12 amazing kids who will, through virtual workshops with The Week Junior staff and mentors, learn to speak up and speak out about the causes that matter most to them. They'll become informed about the big issues of the day, engage in healthy debate, and find out how to turn their ideas into action. The ultimate goal is to help them feel confident about their ability to make a positive difference in the world.

The council will meet virtually twice a month from January to May 2021. Kids will hear from guest speakers on a wide range of current topics. They'll be given assignments and work collaboratively on a project that will be published in the magazine. Most of all, we hope they'll have fun, develop skills that will benefit them all their lives — and learn that you're never too young to make a difference.

Applications are open now through Nov. 13. For more information and to see the entry form, go to juniorcouncil.theweekjunior.com.