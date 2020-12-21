1. An UrbanStems Bouquet ($48)

Even a home that's been a perfect refuge throughout 2020 can be "lovelier still" with the addition

of flowers, and UrbanStems, which fulfills either single orders or subscriptions, delivers "the freshest and most interesting arrangements," per The Wirecutter. Buy it at UrbanStems.

2. TTSAM Spiky Sensory Acupressure Rings ($6 for 12)

These simple rings, made of stainless-steel wire, are designed to relieve physical and mental distress by applying pointed pressure to the fingers. Anyone who doesn't believe in Chinese reflexology should try them anyway, because they serve as "self-care fidget spinners," and the stimulation "just feels really good," writes Yana Shept at New York magazine. Buy it at Amazon.

3. Kikkerland Solar-Powered Rainbow Maker ($41)

When sunlight hits the solar battery on this window ornament, its Swarovski crystal rotates and transforms the room into a rainbow wonderland. Buy it at Kikkerland.

4. Library of Flowers Bubble Bath ($36)

"Is there a more luxurious indulgence than an extra-long bath filled with big soapy suds?" writes Caroline Hallemann at Town & Country. Each of three bubble bath solutions from Library of Flowers is a nourishing blend of cocoa butter, avocado oil, ginger, lemongrass, and green tea extract. Buy it at Margot Elena.

5. Buddha Board ($35)

One must learn to let go in order to live in the moment, and this reusable art board can help. Painting with water and a bamboo brush, the user creates an image each time that slowly vanishes as the water dries. Buy it at Amazon.

6. Selk'bag Wearable Sleeping Bag ($99 - $249)

"If one piece of gear is a cure for the winter pandemic isolation blues, this is it," writes Kaelyn Lynch at Outside. The world's first wearable sleeping bag is perfect for outdoor movie nights, porch drinks, or just curling up in a ball on the floor. Buy it at REI.

