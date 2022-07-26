Obama's summer 2022 playlist includes Beyoncé, Bad Bunny, and Harry Styles

It's that time of year again — when Barack Obama releases his annual summer reading and music lists, and we all subsequently wonder how the former president of the United States manages to keep up with trending music and books while our parents have still somehow never heard of Harry Styles.

"I've read a couple of great books this year and wanted to share some of my favorites so far. What have you been reading this summer?" Obama tweeted Tuesday alongside his latest literature shortlist, which included Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel, Why We're Polarized by Ezra Klein, and The Family Chao by Lan Samantha Change.

The former president later shared with followers his 2022 summer playlist, which has him queuing up old classics like Joe Cocker's "Feelin' Alright," Otis Redding's "I've Been Loving You," and Al Green's "I Can't Get Next To You" as well as guaranteed bops like Beyoncé's "Break My Soul," Wet Leg's "Angelica," and Amber Mark's "Bliss" to soundtrack his beach season.

"Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies—it's an example of how music really can bring us all together," he wrote before asking, "What songs would you add?"

Well, we certainly don't see any mention of "Running Up That Hill," Barack! Maybe you're not as up with Gen Z as we thought ...