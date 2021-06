Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has a few burning questions.

When Politico's Natalie Fertig introduced herself to Sanders as the publication's cannabis reporter, Sanders asked, incredulously, if she was "stoned" right now. The senator then wondered out loud if being stoned was a job "requirement," to which Fertig replied, "It's actually not."

He's probably just asking for a friend.

Listen to a clip of the brief exchange below: