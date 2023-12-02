6 snow-or-sun hotels to visit this winter

Winter vacations are usually all about trying to meet one of two core requirements: going to the snow or getting far away from it. This handy collection has three of each kind, so you can arrange precisely the escape you require.

Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California

The Gingerbread Lounge bar is made of 1,500 pounds of gingerbread and took three months to build (Image credit: Terranea Resort)

Sunny memories will be made at the Terranea Resort. The luxe property makes a great first impression, with its gorgeous views of the Pacific Ocean. Look closely and you might see a gray whale or pod of dolphins gliding past. The guest rooms, suites, bungalows and casitas are spacious, and many have patios or balconies that face the water. There's a lot you can do on the property, from indulging in a relaxing facial or massage at the Spa to playing a round at the Links at Terranea golf course. Kids will get a kick out of swimming in the huge Resort Pool, with its splash pad and 140-foot water slide. New to Terranea this holiday season is the pop-up Gingerbread Lounge, featuring a functioning bar made of gingerbread and a gingerbread village. At this sweet spot, house-made treats like peppermint chocolate bark and Linzer raspberry cookies and festive cocktails (try the spiced Merry Mule) are served.

The Western Hotel in Ouray, Colorado

All of the rooms at The Western Hotel have mountain views (Image credit: Stephan Werk)

The snowy frontier spirit is alive and well at The Western Hotel. Built in 1891, the 16-suite property in Ouray's historic district underwent a three-year-long restoration before reopening earlier this year. The suites retained their character, with some keeping their original vintage bathtubs and all of them having gas fireplaces, kitchenettes and leather furnishings made by Colorado artisans. This is a mountain community, and after spending all day in the backcountry, you'll be ready to hit the hotel's Nordic spa with hot and cold saline plunge pools and then have dinner in the Saloon.

French Quarter Inn in Charleston, South Carolina

The Sleigh Bell Suite is Santa's dream come to life (Image credit: Charlestowne Hotels / Kim Graham)

Check in at the sunny French Quarter Inn and let the staff take it from there. This plush Charleston boutique hotel offers perks like a glass of Champagne upon arrival and nightly turndown service. The inn also ensures guests are well-fed throughout the day, starting with a gourmet breakfast and ending with an evening reception of wine and cheese. Feeling festive? Book the Sleigh Bell Suite, which is decorated to the nines with garland, mistletoe and a Christmas tree. At night, dig into the cookies and milk left by the fireplace or enjoy a glass of bourbon-spiced eggnog. In the spirit of the season, the hotel will make a $100 donation to St. Jude's Research Hospital on behalf of Sleigh Bell Suite guests.

Camelback Resort in Tannersville, Pennsylvania

Galactic snow tubing is a fun way to end the night at the Camelback Resort (Image credit: Camelback Resort)

You'll want to pack a snowsuit and a swimsuit for Camelback Resort. This retreat in the Poconos offers the best of both worlds, with guests able to access 39 trails for skiing and snowboarding and the Aquatopia indoor waterpark. There are trails for all skill levels, with private and group skiing lessons available, plus a snow-tubing park with more than 40 lanes that light up at night so the fun can keep going after dark. The dog-friendly property is great for large groups, with the three-bedroom condo able to accommodate up to 14 people, and has several on-site restaurants, an arcade, an escape room and laser tag.

Bespoke Inn in Scottsdale, Arizona

The wonders of the desert surround Scottsdale (Image credit: Chris Condon / PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

It doesn't get more quaint than the Bespoke Inn in Scottsdale. The pet-friendly boutique hotel has only 10 rooms and suites, each one a few steps from a courtyard with fire pits and fountains. The property is in the Arts District in Old Town, and guests are welcome to hop on one of the hotel's bikes (helmets included) to explore the neighborhood. Those who prefer to stay at the inn can take advantage of the heated saltwater pool and enjoy a Mediterranean-inspired meal at Virtú Honest Craft, the award-winning restaurant on-site.

Mohonk Mountain House in New Paltz, New York

This postcard from 1914 shows the Mohonk Mountain House nearly 50 years after it was established (Image credit: Smith Collection / Gado / Getty Images)

The sprawling Mohonk Mountain House has been a Hudson Valley landmark since it was established by the Smiley family in 1869. The property is still owned and operated by the Smileys and never strayed from its original Victorian design and furnishings. When guests book a room or suite, the price covers more just the lodging: Meals, nightly entertainment, use of the indoor heated pool and most activities are also included in the rate. In the winter, that means guests can go ice skating, snow tubing and cross-country skiing to their heart's content.

