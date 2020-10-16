The week's big question: What was the most illuminating moment of the Barrett hearings?

Barrett dryly answers Harris

There is a very old joke played, for laughs by P.G. Wodehouse among others, revolving around the idea of an officious-sounding person demanding an answer to a question he or she has declined to finish, usually because the rest of it comes on the back of a piece of paper the person has forgotten to flip over.

It was a jolly thing to be reminded of this gag by Sen. Maise Hirono (D-Hawaii) on the second day of the confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett this week. Over and over again Hirono gave the impression that she did not not know what she was asking the Supreme Court nominee, breaking her questions off in mid-sentence or interrupting herself to say things like "Because all laws or most laws — we pass them — are supposed to have real-world impacts. Otherwise why should we pass the law?"

Still, asked to name the single most important moment of the week’s mostly unedifying hearings, I would nominate the exchange later on Tuesday between Barrett and the Democratic vice presidential nominee, Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.), who asked the good judge whether she believes that smoking causes cancer.

"Every package of cigarettes warns that smoking causes cancer," Barrett responded dryly, anticipating that Harris was about to try an amateurish prosecutorial gambit that the senator hoped would reveal her views on climate change. This refusal to deviate an inch from facts — about the nature of the legal system and her own biography — sums up Barrett’s performance throughout the week’s proceedings: too subtle for her opponents, intelligent, and occasionally witty.

What Barrett proved to the American people and the world this week is that in addition to being a brilliant scholar and judge she is unflappable, tough-minded, and a very good egg. No wonder she is polling well.