The week's big question: What will happen in the 2020 election? 

A decisive Biden victory on Election Night

One of the most striking things about this election cycle is the extent to which many of us are terrified of making predictions. Most of us were burned four years ago when we laughed off those who insisted Donald Trump would win, and we obviously don't want a repeat. And besides, we really don't want to jinx it. So, like many others, I don't want to sound too confident. The polls point to a decisive victory for Joe Biden, and (contrary to myth) the polls weren't that far off last time.

But are there people who are "shy" about admitting that they plan to vote for Trump? Are there people who intentionally want to create chaos by lying to pollsters? Are there enough of them to sway the results? Probably not. No one knows.

If I have to go out on a limb, my prediction is for a Biden win, clear enough that we'll know it on Election Night, though the final tally may not be known for a few days, and Trump may contest the results. The Democrats have a good chance of flipping the Senate, or at least gaining one or two seats. If the Republicans keep control of the Senate, it's very likely they'll start preparing the ground for an investigation of Biden, with an eye to impeachment, even before the dust has settled — not with the goal of removing him from office (that would give us President Harris!), but of keeping the administration hamstrung.

If the Republicans lose the White House and the Senate, expect a major shakeup in the GOP — and perhaps even its breakdown.