The week's big question: Biden's 100 days

His future 2024 challengers can't say he's a legitimate president

Congress always has potential challengers to an incumbent president. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris served in the Senate during Trump's presidency along with six other presidential candidates. Paul Ryan ran for vice president in 2012 as he often clashed with Barack Obama in the House. The ambition of presidential and vice presidential hopefuls often means they don't want to give their potential opponent any kind of "win."

The big change this time is that plenty of Republicans who are angling to run in 2024 — barring another Trump run — can't even admit Joe Biden is an elected president. Ted Cruz, who ran against Trump and could likely run again, offered to argue a lawsuit to overturn election results if it went to the Supreme Court. So far, only 27 Congressional Republicans acknowledge that Biden has won and even Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, whom Biden considered a friend, has avoided answering questions about Trump's claims of fraud.

In the Senate, Cruz, Josh Hawley, Tom Cotton, and Marco Rubio will all be inclined to vote against any legislation Biden supports and to oppose all nominees. It is likely that future Republican debate moderators ask if Biden was legitimately elected, and nobody wants to be on record saying that. Furthermore, House Republicans risk facing primary challenges if they help Biden in any way.

During his victory speech last month, Joe Biden asked Americans to "give each other a chance,” and insisted he'd be a president for all states, not just the ones that voted for him. But plenty of Republicans don't think that the votes from states that voted for Biden are legitimate, and they can't be seen as accommodating someone who their supporters think stole the election. The president-elect also said on the campaign trail that if Trump lost, then "the fever may break." As long as Trump is poisoning Republican politics, he might have to bypass the infected party altogether.