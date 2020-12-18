The week's big question: Who is the most influential figure of 2020?

Regrettably — but inevitably — it's Donald Trump

I don't want this to be true, but the most influential person of the year for 2020 — and 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, and 2015 — is President Trump.

That's not because he's admirable or the automatic result of his office. President-elect Joe Biden almost certainly won't win this title next year, which is precisely part of his appeal. He promised to be a more normal president, one who can be forgotten perhaps for days on end.

Trump is not forgettable. He's a master of inserting himself into the news cycle. If he isn't getting the attention he wants, he manufactures it. His omnipresence in our public life is unlike anything I've experienced — perhaps unlike anything anyone in a democracy has experienced throughout human history. His power is happily limited by his own incompetence, shortsightedness, and the vestigial restraints of our Constitution, but his claims of attention are totalitarian (invasive of "all aspects of individual life") even if his governance is not.

And that collection of attention is itself inherently consequential. What we think and talk about shapes what we do and who we are. Anyone who can occupy so much mental and conversational territory cannot but be of consequence.

Trump has had plenty of more tangible effects on this year, of course. His handling of the COVID-19 pandemic; his responses to this summer's protests and riots, both verbal and in deployment of federal agents to police the streets of Washington, Portland, and elsewhere; his reckless, raucous presidential campaign; his near miss of war with Iran — all this and more contributed greatly to making 2020 the year it was. But then, you already knew that, because you've already, inevitably thought about these and all things Trump.