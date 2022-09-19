Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky had similar responses to Ken Starr's death

Kenneth Starr, who died last week, left behind a complicated legacy. He is best known as the independent counsel whose long investigation of an Arkansas real estate deal involving then-President Bill Clinton ended with a salacious report and Clinton's impeachment for lying about his intimate relationship with a White House intern, Monica Lewinsky. And Starr ended his career defending then-President Donald Trump in the first of his two Senate impeachment trials and overseeing a sexual assault scandal at Baylor University.

CNN's Fareed Zakaria asked Clinton on Sunday if he had any thoughts on Starr's death, and Clinton said it's nice that Starr was loved by his family.

Bill Clinton on the death of Ken Starr: "I read the obituary and I realized that his family loved him, and I think that's something to be grateful for. And when your life is over, that's all there is to say." pic.twitter.com/y0vPVuSZg1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 18, 2022

Lewinsky shared a similar sentiment on Twitter.