Book recommendations for every type of horror film fan

Horror films offer a little something for everyone, even the timidest of thrill seekers. But if you're looking for a break from the screen this Halloween season, books in the horror genre are a welcome alternative.

To help, here are a few recommendations based on your favorite horror movie subgenre:

If you like psychological horrors like "Psycho" (1960) or "Midsommar" (2019), read "The Last House on Needless Street by Catriona Wild" (2021)

Unlike psychological thriller books, which follow a mystery, psychological horror books "inspire fear through suggestion, paranoia, and implication, rather than through violence, pursuit, or even gore itself," Book Riot explains. Think Alfred Hitchock's Psycho, but in literary form.

If you're looking for a book that scratches that part of your brain, look no further than The Last House on Needless Street by Catriona Wild. The book centers around an old, boarded-up house at the dead-end of Needless Street. The dilapidated home has three inhabitants: a teenage girl who never leaves the house, a drunken man, and a bible-reading house cat. The three are bound together by a horrifying secret that threatens to be revealed with the arrival of a new neighbor. And as readers are drawn into the novel's sinister world, the trio's secret only grows more elusive. You probably won't see the ending coming, but it's sure to stick with you long after you're done.

If you're into slasher films like "Halloween"(1978) or "Freaky" (2020), read "My Heart is a Chainsaw" by Stephen Graham Jones (2021)

Slasher films like the beloved Halloween have spawned generations of horror fans. Often featuring dangerous killers (like the infamous Michael Myers) and now-classic horror movie tropes (like "the final girl"), slasher films typically pit a group of people against a knife-wielding murderer who picks them off one by one.

For those looking to get their psycho-killer fix from a book, try My Heart is a Chainsaw by Stephen Graham Jones, which NPR describes as "a beautiful love letter to horror movies." Jones certainly pays homage to classic slasher films, and even name-drops a few, like Scream. The story follows Jade, a teenage girl with a gruesome infatuation with slasher films. An outcast with an abusive father and an absent mother, Jade finds solace in these movies, amassing an encyclopedic knowledge of the genre to cope with the horrors of her real life. But when it seems like a slasher is targeting her lonely town of Proofrock, Jade uses her knowledge of horror flicks to figure out what will happen to her community.

If you're a fan of demonic possession films like "The Exorcist" (1973) or "Hereditary" (2018), read "Come Closer" by Sara Gran (2003)

Tales of demonic possession have frightened people for hundreds of years, and movies have only furthered that fascination. Fans have found themselves captivated by the projectile vomit, floating furniture, and sacrilegious outbursts typical of possession films, such as the quintessential The Exorcist from 1973.