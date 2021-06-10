Biden and Boris Johnson bond over out-of-their-league wives

They might be the President of the United States and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, but their wives are really the stars of the show...and they both know it.

During the pair's first in-person meeting on Thursday, President Biden joked that he and Prime Minister Boris Johnson "have something in common," which is that they "both married way above our station."

President Biden and British PM Boris Johnson met in-person for the first time today, looking to highlight their nations' famed “special relationship.” Biden told the press the two had something in common. "We both married way above our station," he joked. https://t.co/UMbVxLcfVt pic.twitter.com/gfwDeJ0Ei2 — POLITICO (@politico) June 10, 2021

Johnson then wisely replied, "I'm not going to dissent from that one," later adding, "or indeed on anything else."

The chummy pow-wow is the latest in President Biden's first official visit overseas, an eight-day trip in which he is slated to meet with NATO in Brussels and Russian President Vladmir Putin in Geneva following the G-7 summit in the U.K.

Watch the Biden-Johnson interaction that kicked it all off below: