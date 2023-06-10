Boris Johnson shocks UK by resigning from Parliament

Boris Johnson sent shockwaves through the United Kingdom on Friday when he announced that he was stepping down as a member of Parliament. His exit triggers a by-election for his West London seat in the House of Commons, and ends the political reign of one of Britain's most controversial politicians.

The former prime minister announced his resignation ahead of the expected release of an ethics investigation looking into his behavior as prime minister. In a lengthy statement detailing his departure, Johnson, who was ousted as prime minister less than a year ago, said the investigation was determined to "drive me out of Parliament," claiming the probe has "not produced a shred of evidence that I knowingly or recklessly misled the Commons."

The investigation, helmed by a parliamentary committee, examined the so-called "Partygate" scandal that enveloped Johnson. The scandal alleges that Johnson lied to lawmakers about hosting parties at 10 Downing Street during the COVID-19 lockdown, despite stay-at-home orders being enforced across London at the time. While the committee hasn't released its actual report yet, it would likely "recommend a suspension from the Commons" for Johnson, Politico reported.

Johnson said that he had decided to step down after receiving a preview of the committee's findings, though he did not elaborate on any details.

"They know perfectly well that when I spoke in the Commons I was saying what I believed sincerely to be true and what I had been briefed to say, like any other minister," Johnson's statement added. He further claimed to have "corrected the record as soon as possible," writing that "I and every other senior official and minister — including the current Prime Minister and then occupant of the same building, Rishi Sunak — believed that we were working lawfully together."

Johnson added that the investigation was "the very definition of a kangaroo court."