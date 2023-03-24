The end of the line for Boris Johnson?

Months of recriminations over Britain's "partygate" controversy crescendoed this week with a hearing before the House of Commons' powerful privileges committee in which former Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended his actions during the scandal, one of several that contributed to his exit from the job under pressure last year. Johnson, his political future on the line, said during the three-hour hearing that he acted in "good faith" and never intentionally misled Parliament when he said as news of the scandal broke that no illegal gatherings had taken place at his Downing Street offices. "Hand on heart," he said. "I did not lie to the House."

Johnson started out defiantly, saying the effort to hold him in contempt of Parliament was "manifestly unfair" because lawmakers have found no evidence he was warned in advance anything illegal was happening at No. 10 Downing Street. He said a photo of him surrounded by colleagues with drinks showed that "perfect social distancing" wasn't observed, but argued that gathering was essential for work. He said if it was "obvious" that people were breaking lockdown rules, as critics in Parliament have argued, other top officials in his government including current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak would have known what was going on, too. Sunak was Johnson's chief financial minister, and his resignation last July set Johnson's downfall in motion.

The proceedings took a turn for the worse for Johnson when members of his own Conservative Party started grilling him. Conservative MP Alberto Costa said Johnson should have relied on senior civil servants to make sure everything in his office was being done by the book, instead of hiding behind the advice of aides as a "deflection mechanism." Committee Chair Harriet Harman of the opposition Labor Party said Johnson's effort to defend himself was "flimsy." The Scottish National Party's deputy leader in the House of Commons, Mhairi Black, said Johnson's "absurd claims were exposed as not remotely credible" under interrogation. "Most people watching will conclude it's now beyond doubt that the Tory former prime minister not only broke the law but also deliberately misled Parliament," she said.

'Nothing lasts forever'

"Boris Johnson's political career ended" before our very eyes just now, said Tanya Gold in Politico, "with stuttering and fake politesse." Johnson's "famous bonhomie" has gotten him out of pickles all his life, but it failed him when he needed it most. Johnson needed a serious defense "against the charge that he repeatedly lied to parliament when he said guidance was followed in No. 10." Instead all he could muster was "distraction," smokescreens, and "sentences that tripped along ring roads, going nowhere." He gave the committee no reason not to rule against him, which could cost him his seat. Oh, well. "Nothing lasts forever."