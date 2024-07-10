'Even with the incumbency factor, the center-left can win and win big'
'Why UK Labour's win is a shot in the arm for Democrats'
Claire Ainsley at The Hill
British Prime Minster Keir Starmer's victory could "offer the Democratic Party hope that there is a way to defeat the political right," says Claire Ainsley. In "both the U.K. and the U.S., there are millions of working-class voters who feel our parties have moved away from them." Labour's landslide win "shows it is possible to win significant numbers in the places needed to secure a majority, but the party has to view politics and policy from their perspective."
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Why does it take Russia bombing a children's hospital to make us care about Ukraine?'
Sean O'Grady at The Independent
"Usually, Putin's crimes against humanity" become "mere background noise to those in the West," says Sean O'Grady. The recent bombing of a hospital was an "act of audacious cruelty that has brought the war in Ukraine back to the attention of the world." The lesson "seems to be that no matter how fatigued Western governments and their respective publics grow at these intractable conflicts, there will always be some atrocity that can jolt our consciences back to life."
'Bronny James is seeing the downside of being a nepo baby'
LZ Granderson at the Los Angeles Times
LeBron James' son Bronny James "learned that public scrutiny takes no days off," says LZ Granderson. Whether he "was the top pick in the draft or the last, people are going to assume he had an unfair advantage." Bronny James "benefited from his father's name," but he also "carries the weight of his father's name." Accusations of nepotism "will shadow his career until he shines on his own. And even then, he'll be second-guessed."
'Why India will become a superpower'
Martin Wolf at the Financial Times
By India's 100th birthday in 2047, it is "likely that India will be a superpower by that time, with an economy, on one measure, as large as that of the U.S.," says Martin Wolf. The U.S. "would still be more technologically advanced and have far higher productivity," but "size matters: with its huge population and a big economy, India would be a superpower, not fully matching China or the U.S., but unquestionably a great power."
