A 'very good deal for cash-strapped families'
'Thanks for that all-American $5 deal, McDonald's'
Chicago Tribune editorial board
McDonald's new $5 deal is good "in a world where fast food prices have shot up," says the Chicago Tribune editorial board. There are "no health claims" for the new deal, but it means that "perhaps a little less of pretty much the same food comes at a far, far better price." This is key in a landscape where "families found themselves shelling out well upwards of $50 to feed four at fast food joints that used to be cheap."
'What a UK Labour win means for the global left'
Mike Harris at Foreign Policy
It is "perhaps time for Democrats in the United States to look across the pond and glean some lessons from Labour's success," says Mike Harris. While British Conservatives "have attempted to stoke a culture war, what remains more salient for voters in the U.K. is the perceived corruption and rule-breaking of leading Conservatives." The "systemic clusterfuck that has been the last few years of the Conservative government" has been "part of Labour's success."
'The founders didn't want a gerontocracy'
Rebecca Brannon at Time
America's "political gerontocracy is hard to avoid noticing," says Rebecca Brannon. The Founders "shared a new-found fear that all older people might suffer from cognitive decline and outright dementia." There is no "clear constitutional solution. But that lack is not because the Founders did not see the problem." It may be "time to return to the problem of aging leadership with more than the strategy the Founders left us with" when it comes to instituting term limits.
'Lahaina's history must be central to rebuilding after the fire'
Sara C. Bronin at Newsweek
It is "difficult to overstate the loss to all Americans — but especially Native Hawaiians," following the Lahaina fire, says Sara C. Bronin. Nearly a year later, Lahaina "can and must" rebuild "in a way that honors and restores the Native Hawaiian history and heritage reflected in the destroyed sites and buildings." Even before the fire, parts of Lahaina's history "had already been erased." Rebuilding "can't undo harms of the past. But we can ensure they are not repeated."
RFK Jr. denies eating dog but not assaulting nanny
Speed Read The independent presidential candidate addressed recent allegations from a Vanity Fair profile
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
Stampede kills at least 121 at India religious event
Speed Read The cause seemed to be a "combination of sweltering heat and religious fervor"
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
New York judge postpones Trump sentencing
Speed Read Donald Trump's hush money trial sentencing has been delayed to mid-September
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
'They inspire in us both a sense of awe and an acute sense of loss'
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
Gavin Newsom, the California governor who could hit the national stage
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
Does the Supreme Court's immunity ruling turn the president into a 'king above the law'?
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
'This would be good for the Democrats, and give them a better chance of winning'
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
Biden flopped, but did Trump really 'win' the debate?
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
'There is serious business to attend to'
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
Kenyan President William Ruto makes stunning about-face on controversial tax bill
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
'Forged in the fire of the food world's worst excesses'
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published