A 'very good deal for cash-strapped families'

'Thanks for that all-American $5 deal, McDonald's'

Chicago Tribune editorial board

McDonald's new $5 deal is good "in a world where fast food prices have shot up," says the Chicago Tribune editorial board. There are "no health claims" for the new deal, but it means that "perhaps a little less of pretty much the same food comes at a far, far better price." This is key in a landscape where "families found themselves shelling out well upwards of $50 to feed four at fast food joints that used to be cheap."

Read more

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

'What a UK Labour win means for the global left'

Mike Harris at Foreign Policy

It is "perhaps time for Democrats in the United States to look across the pond and glean some lessons from Labour's success," says Mike Harris. While British Conservatives "have attempted to stoke a culture war, what remains more salient for voters in the U.K. is the perceived corruption and rule-breaking of leading Conservatives." The "systemic clusterfuck that has been the last few years of the Conservative government" has been "part of Labour's success."

Read more

'The founders didn't want a gerontocracy'

Rebecca Brannon at Time

America's "political gerontocracy is hard to avoid noticing," says Rebecca Brannon. The Founders "shared a new-found fear that all older people might suffer from cognitive decline and outright dementia." There is no "clear constitutional solution. But that lack is not because the Founders did not see the problem." It may be "time to return to the problem of aging leadership with more than the strategy the Founders left us with" when it comes to instituting term limits.

Read more

'Lahaina's history must be central to rebuilding after the fire'

Sara C. Bronin at Newsweek

It is "difficult to overstate the loss to all Americans — but especially Native Hawaiians," following the Lahaina fire, says Sara C. Bronin. Nearly a year later, Lahaina "can and must" rebuild "in a way that honors and restores the Native Hawaiian history and heritage reflected in the destroyed sites and buildings." Even before the fire, parts of Lahaina's history "had already been erased." Rebuilding "can't undo harms of the past. But we can ensure they are not repeated."

Read more