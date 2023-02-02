Have Rishi Sunak's first 100 days been a success or failure?

Rishi Sunak was elected leader of the U.K.'s Conservative Party and appointed prime minister in October 2022. He took office as the country was embroiled in political turmoil: Boris Johnson resigned after being "dragged down by scandal," Reuters writes. Johnson's successor, Liz Truss, was marred by an economic and cost-of-living crisis. She was ousted after just 50-days in power, making hers the shortest premiership in British history. After all this, Sunak was seen by the Tory Party as "a steady hand on the tiller navigating the country through perilous waters," The Guardian says.

But has he fared any better than his beleaguered predecessors? He faces mounting criticisms and has been lambasted as an out-of-touch elitist. As Sunak rounds out 100 days in office, here's a look at how he's doing so far.

Sunak has swiftly broken his promises

"The early signs are not good," writes Moya Lothian-McLean for The New York Times. In a speech in early January, he laid out his economic agenda for 2023, telling the British people he would "halve inflation, grow the economy, reduce debt, cut waiting lists, and stop the boats." Yet he seems clueless as to how to reverse Britain's economic trajectory and is deeply "at odds with public opinion" on support for public sector workers, who are staging strike after strike.

To his credit, Sunak has stood firm on the economy, having "stressed the importance of tackling inflation and getting the public finances back on a sustainable path," says Gavi Cordon at the Evening Standard. He refuses to give in to demands for tax cuts, or pay raises for striking workers. But this has only exacerbated the problem, kicking off more industrial action and contributing to the "sense that Britain is somehow not working."

He is 'pitifully weak'

Sunak appears "a terrible judge of character" and "incapable of mastering his government," writes The Observer's chief political commentator Andrew Rawnsley at The Guardian. He missed one of his first chances to distance himself from the scandals of his party when he dragged his feet on the firing of his own party chairman Nadhim Zahawi over a tax fraud scandal and a "serious breach" of the Ministerial Code. "New prime minister, same old stink," Rawnsley says.