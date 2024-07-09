David Cameron resigns as Sunak names shadow cabinet

New foreign secretary joins 12 shadow ministers brought in to fill vacancies after electoral decimation

Former British Prime Minister David Cameron
Announcing his resignation, Cameron stressed that he remained a 'committed Conservative'
By
published

David Cameron has resigned from Rishi Sunak's shadow cabinet, eight months after his return to frontline politics as foreign secretary.

Announcing the news on X, Cameron, who sits in the House of Lords after being made a life peer in 2023, said it was essential that the shadow foreign secretary should sit in the Commons opposite his government counterpart. His Foreign Office deputy Andrew Mitchell, the Conservative MP for Sutton Coldfield, will replace him. 

Arion McNicoll, The Week UK

