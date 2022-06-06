The challenges facing the Summit of the Americas

The U.S. will host the Ninth Summit of the Americas from June 6 to June 10 in Los Angeles, where leaders from the Western hemisphere will come together following a pandemic-related delay for the first time since 2018. Here's everything you need to know:

What is the Summit of the Americas?

Founded in 1994, the Summit of the Americas — organized by the Organization of American States and held roughly every three to four years — is the only hemispheric meeting of leaders from North, South, and Central America, and "serves as the most important forum" to address the region's "shared challenges and opportunities," per the U.S. State Department. The 2022 summit marks the first time the U.S. has hosted the event since the inaugural meeting in Miami in 1994.

In the past, such summits — which afford Latin American leaders one of their only opportunities to get important face time with the president of the United States and the prime minister of Canada, per the Latin America in Focus podcast — have launched trade, democracy, environment, education, social, economic, and anti-corruption efforts, the Americas Society/Council of the Americas notes. This year, the summit is themed around "Building a Sustainable, Resilient, and Equitable Future," and will focus on four main priority areas: "curbing record migration, boosting economic growth, combating climate change and bolstering recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic," the Los Angeles Times summarizes.

So, who's going?

That question is possibly the most contentious of the summit thus far, considering invitations were only recently sent out and notably excluded Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua. The U.S. has said the omission is thanks to the countries' autocratic governments, but all three have been invited before, AS/COA's Senior Director Steve Liston told Latin America in Focus. And importantly, writes John Kirk, professor emeritus of Latin American studies at Dalhousie University in Canada, for Al Jazeera, it's not as though the other nations that were invited are "paragons" of democratic values — in Mexico, for example, a slew of journalists have been murdered this year alone, Kirk pointed out.