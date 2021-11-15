Britney Spears gets 'my first glass of champagne' after being freed from conservatorship

After 13 years, Britney Spears is free — and she's "on cloud 9."

A judge on Friday ended Spears' controversial conservatorship after 13 years, and on Monday, she wrote on Instagram that she had an "amazing weekend" and felt like she was "on cloud 9 the whole time." In fact, Spears said she "actually got my first glass of champagne" to celebrate the victory, and she added that she'll be "celebrating my freedom and my B day for the next two months !!!!!!!!!!!"

Spears had long fought to end the conservatorship controlling her life and finances, which was set up in 2008, and she slammed it as "abusive" during a explosive court hearing in June. The singer won a major victory in September when her father was suspended as conservator, and the legal battle finally reached an end Friday when a judge terminated the conservatorship entirely, determining it's "no longer required." Spears' father, in a reversal of his previous position, had petitioned the court to end the conservatorship.

Videos emerged on Friday of Spears' supporters celebrating the news outside the court, and on Instagram, she wrote, "What a sight seeing so many people celebrating my victory …. I love my fans so much." Spears also expressed gratitude to her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, who joined the case after she was given permission to hire her own attorney. "He has truly turned my life around," Spears wrote.

Spears didn't comment further on what might be next for her, though TMZ recently reported she wants to record music again but doesn't have any immediate plans to perform. She previously wrote in October that even after the conservatorship ends, "I still want justice."