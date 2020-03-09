The daily business briefing: March 9, 2020

Costco halts free samples as coronavirus precaution

Costco is going to temporarily stop offering customers free food samples as it becomes the latest major company to take precautions to fight the spread of the coronavirus. The decision followed the cancellation of the South by Southwest festival in Austin, one of many major events affected by the outbreak. Costco and other major retailers have been affected in other ways, with shoppers rushing to buy disinfectant, bottled water, and other goods they see as necessary to prepare for the coronavirus, either to avoid infection or keep supplied while staying home. "We're getting deliveries daily, but still not enough given the increased levels in demand on certain key items," Costco's CFO Richard Galanti, said last week in an earnings call. [The Oregonian, USA Today]