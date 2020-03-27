The daily business briefing: March 27, 2020

GM suspends U.S. production indefinitely

General Motors said Thursday it was suspending U.S. production indefinitely to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. "When we can safely resume production, we will," a GM spokesman, David Barnas, said. The automaker also told about 69,000 salaried employees around the world that it would temporarily cut their salaries by 20 percent to reduce costs during the crisis. The reductions will start April 1, and the workers will get the money back in a lump sum by March 2021. About 6,500 U.S. employees who can't work from home, meaning they are essentially laid off, will receive 75 percent of their normal pay and retain seniority and health-care benefits. GM's board members and executives also will take pay cuts. Ford and Fiat Chrysler have closed their U.S. plants until April 14. [The New York Times, CNBC]