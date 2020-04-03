The daily business briefing: April 3, 2020

Amazon vows to increase efforts to protect workers from coronavirus

Amazon plans to step up efforts to protect warehouse workers from coronavirus infections, Dave Clark, head of Amazon's retail operations, said in a blog post Thursday. The online retail giant, which faced protests by workers demanding protections, will take employees' temperatures when they get to work, and give them face masks to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. The temperature checks started at some U.S. sites last Sunday, and will begin at all Amazon operations, including its Whole Foods Stores, in the U.S. and Europe by early next week, Clark said. Any worker found to have a fever above 100.4 degrees will be sent home and allowed to return to work only after three days with no fever. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said the company has ordered millions of face masks, and Clark said workers would get them "as quickly as possible." [CNBC]