The daily business briefing: April 6, 2020

Stock futures rise after last week's losses

U.S. stock index futures gained ahead of the start of Monday trading as several world hot spots reported a drop in new coronavirus cases and deaths. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq were up by 3 percent or more. Last week the Dow and the S&P 500 fell by more than 2 percent, and the Nasdaq lost 1.7 percent as markets continued to struggle due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. Billionaire investor Bill Ackman, founder of Pershing Square Capital Management, tweeted that he was "beginning to get optimistic" as cases in New York, the epicenter of the outbreak in the United States, showed signs of peaking and some treatments seemed promising. "If this is true, the severity and death rate could be much lower than anticipated, and we could be closer to herd immunity than projected," he said. [CNBC, CNN]