The daily business briefing: April 8, 2020

Tesla furloughs non-essential employees, imposes temporary pay cuts

Tesla will furlough non-essential employees who can't work remotely, and reduce salaries as factories remain closed due to the coronavirus, the tech website Protocol reported on Tuesday, citing a leaked email sent to workers. The email said the furloughs will start Monday, and that the electric-car maker expects shuttered operations to return to normal on May 4, "barring any significant changes." Affected workers will still have their health-care benefits. The email said the moves were part of "a shared sacrifice across the company." All salaried employees will face temporary pay reductions. Top executives will see their pay reduced by 30 percent, while those at the level of director and above will lose 20 percent of their pay through the second quarter. [Protocol]