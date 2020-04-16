The daily business briefing: April 16, 2020

Governors in some states aim to reopen economies May 1

Governors of 20 states that have been spared the worst of the coronavirus pandemic are looking at starting to reopen their economies around May 1, a top public health official said Wednesday. "There are a number of states — 19, 20 states — that really have had limited impact from it. So I think we will see some states that are — the governors feel that they're ready — we're poised to assist them with that reopening," Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told ABC's Good Morning America. President Trump said Wednesday that the U.S. had passed the peak for new coronavirus cases, and that on Thursday he would unveil new federal guidelines for reopening the country slowly. Leading federal public health officials have warned that restarting businesses and easing lockdowns too soon could spark more infections. [Reuters, CNN]