The daily business briefing: April 24, 2020

House approves replenishing small-business loan fund

The House on Thursday passed a bill replenishing the small-business loan program with another $310 billion, plus $60 billion for a separate emergency loan and grant program involving small banks in rural and urban areas. The Senate passed the legislation on Tuesday, and President Trump is expected to sign it. Also on Thursday, the Treasury Department ordered big public companies to return loans they received but that were meant for small businesses under the Paycheck Protection Program that was part of coronavirus relief legislation. More than 100 publicly traded companies received loans under the program, which quickly burned through its $350 billion in funding. Treasury gave large companies until May 7 to return the money. Ruth's Chris Steak House parent Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. said Thursday it would return the $20 million it is getting in PPP loans. [The Associated Press, MarketWatch]