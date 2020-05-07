The daily business briefing: May 7, 2020

Sinclair Broadcasting faces record $48 million fine

The Federal Communications Commission said Wednesday that Sinclair Broadcast Group would pay a $48 million fine to resolve complaints stemming from the company's attempt to buy another TV station operator, Tribune Media. The fine is the largest civil penalty the FCC has ever imposed on a broadcaster. "Sinclair's conduct during its attempt to merge with Tribune was completely unacceptable," said Ajit Pai, the commission's chairman. "Today's penalty, along with the failure of the Sinclair/Tribune transaction, should serve as a cautionary tale to other licensees seeking commission approval of a transaction in the future." Sinclair, which is pushing to rival Fox News as a conservative media leader, said it was pleased to be putting the matter behind it and moving forward. [The New York Times]