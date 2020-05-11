The daily business briefing: May 11, 2020

China investment in U.S. falls

China's direct investment in the United States dropped last year even before the coronavirus pandemic, reaching its lowest point since the 2008-2009 recession, according to a report released Monday by the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations and the Rhodium Group consultancy. China's direct investment in the U.S. fell from $5.4 billion in 2018 to $5 billion in 2019. In the first quarter of 2020, the figure dropped to $200 million as the coronavirus pandemic largely shut down global commerce. U.S. investment in China rose from $13 billion in 2018 to $14 billion last year, mostly due to previously announced projects such as Tesla's new factory in Shanghai. The cooling of new investment came as the two countries hit each other with tariffs in a dispute over what President Trump described as China's abusive trade practices. [The Associated Press]