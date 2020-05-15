The daily business briefing: May 15, 2020

Carnival announces latest cruise industry job cuts

Carnival Corp. announced Thursday that it would lay off or furlough more than 1,300 of the roughly 3,000 workers at its Florida offices. About 820 of the job losses were permanent, while the rest of the workers could return once cruises resume following a shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Carnival employed about 120,000 workers worldwide before the pandemic. "While these moves will contribute hundreds of millions of dollars in cash conservation on an annualized basis, we are saddened by these decisions and are sorry that we must take these actions," the company said in a statement. "Our employees are the foundation of our company." Norwegian Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean Cruises have furloughed 20 percent and 26 percent of their workers, respectively. [The Miami Herald]