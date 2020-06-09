The daily business briefing: June 9, 2020

Airbnb bookings rise as people start making roadtrips

Airbnb bookings increased between May 17 and June 3 compared to the same period last year, suggesting people are making roadtrips to nearby vacation rentals as coronavirus lockdowns ease, Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky told Bloomberg in an interview. "People, after having been stuck in their homes for a few months, do want to get out of their houses; that's really, really clear," Chesky said. "But they don't necessarily want to get on an airplane and are not yet comfortable leaving their countries." Similar trends are occurring in other countries, including Germany, Portugal, and South Korea. The travel industry has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic. Airbnb let go of 25 percent of its workforce in May. [Bloomberg]