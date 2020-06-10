The daily business briefing: June 10, 2020

CrossFit CEO resigns after backlash over his George Floyd comments

CrossFit founder and CEO Greg Glassman announced Tuesday that he was stepping down, saying he had "created a rift in the CrossFit community" by making light of the response to George Floyd's death. On Saturday, Glassman responded to a Twitter post describing racism as a public health crisis by tweeting, "It's FLOYD-19." Hours earlier, he told gym owners in a Zoom call that his company would not mourn Floyd, a black man killed in Minneapolis police custody. "Can you tell me why I should mourn for him? Other than that it's the white thing to do," he said to a Minneapolis gym owner. Reebok and several athletes cut ties with CrossFit over the comments. Glassman apologized, as did the company, which said his remarks were "not racist but a mistake." [BuzzFeed News, The New York Times]