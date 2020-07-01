The daily business briefing: July 1, 2020

EU to reopen borders to 14 countries, U.S. excluded

The European Union announced Tuesday that it will open its external borders Wednesday after finalizing a list of 14 countries — including Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, and Canada — whose residents will now be able to travel to the bloc for non-essential reasons amid the coronavirus pandemic. The United States, along with Russia, Brazil, and India, has been left off the list (with exceptions) for at least 14 days due to surging infections, while China's inclusion is "subject to confirmation of reciprocity." The policy, which is based on country of residence rather than nationality, isn't legally binding. Member states could theoretically allow travelers from non-approved countries, but the EU could retaliate by closing borders within the bloc, hampering the reopening of free trade and travel. [The New York Times, The Associated Press]