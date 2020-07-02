The daily business briefing: July 2, 2020

Uber extends mask requirement indefinitely

Uber Technologies announced Wednesday that it was indefinitely extending its requirement for drivers and riders to wear face coverings as part of an effort to reduce the risk of coronavirus infections. The ride-sharing service launched the policy in mid-May, initially planning to lift it at the end of June. "Extending our 'No Mask, No Ride' policy is the right thing to do," Uber said in a statement. "We want to send a clear message to everyone using Uber that we all have a role to play to keep each other safe." Uber's decision came as coronavirus cases spike in the South and West, leading some states to halt or reverse plans to reopen their economies, and an increasing number of states and cities impose orders for people to wear masks in public places. [Reuters]