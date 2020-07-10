The daily business briefing: July 10, 2020

Starbucks requires customers to wear masks

Starbucks announced Thursday that it would require customers in its company-operated coffee cafés in the United States to wear masks starting July 15. The policy is intended to reduce the risk of coronavirus infection as COVID-19 cases spike in the U.S. The company said it was "prioritizing the health and well-being of partners (employees) and customers" despite resistance to wearing masks by many Americans. In some states and cities, authorities have made masks mandatory in places where social distancing is impossible, such as enclosed restaurants and stores. "It is our responsibility to protect our partners and comply with local public health mandates," the company said. "As such, our partners have the right and responsibility to refuse service to customers who are not wearing facial coverings."