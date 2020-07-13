The daily business briefing: July 13, 2020

Redskins to change NFL team's name after pressure from sponsors

The Washington Redskins on Monday will announce plans to change their 87-year-old team name, The Washington Post reported late Sunday, citing three people familiar with the matter. The decision came after the football team faced pressure from corporate sponsors, including FedEx and Nike, to change the name, which is considered a slur against Native Americans. Owner Daniel Snyder, who said in 2013 he would "NEVER" change team's name, and coach Ron Rivera have been working together to select a new name. They plan to discuss possible replacements with Native American and military organizations. It's unlikely the new name will be revealed on Monday, the Post reports; two people familiar with the matter said the name Snyder and Rivera prefer is the subject of a trademark battle. [The Washington Post, USA Today]