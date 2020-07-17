The daily business briefing: July 17, 2020

Netflix warns of slowdown after new-subscriber surge

Netflix announced Thursday that it added 26 million new paying subscribers in the first half of the year as people confined at home under coronavirus lockdowns streamed more movies and TV shows. The gain nearly equaled Netflix's increase of 28 million subscribers in all of 2019. Still, the company warned that it is starting to see a slowdown in customer growth, as it had been predicting. Under what executives called a "new normal," the company projected a third-quarter gain of 2.5 million subscribers, down from 6.8 million in the same period last year. The guidance, half what analysts anticipated, sent the company's stock plunging by about 9 percent in after-hours trading. Netflix also promoted content chief Ted Sarandos to join Reed Hastings as co-CEO, underlining the company's focus on original content. [The Verge, CNBC]