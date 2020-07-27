The daily business briefing: July 27, 2020

Trump officials: GOP relief plan will include 2nd round of checks

Trump administration officials said Sunday that Senate Republicans' new coronavirus relief bill, due to be unveiled on Monday, will include another round of $1,200 stimulus checks. GOP leaders had aimed to release the legislation on Thursday, but negotiations were bogged down over the details, including President Trump's now-abandoned call for a payroll tax cut. White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said that in addition to the checks, the legislation would extend but reduce extra unemployment benefits. It is expected to cost $1 trillion. The Democrat-run House approved a $3 trillion proposal in May. The Democrats' plan includes new stimulus checks, more money for testing and contract tracing, and renewal of the $600 per week in extra unemployment benefits due to expire at the end of the month. [USA Today]