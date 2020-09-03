The daily business briefing: September 3, 2020

United expects to furlough fewer than originally planned

United Airlines said Wednesday that it would furlough 16,370 employees in October, far fewer than the airline projected in July due because thousands of workers had taken early retirement, buyouts, or long-term leaves of absence. United had warned that it might have to furlough 36,000 employees starting Oct. 1, after the end of a ban on layoffs that was a condition of federal coronavirus relief. The company said it could avoid the furloughs if Washington reaches a deal to provide a new round of aid to the travel industry, which has been devastated by the pandemic. The flight attendants' union, whose members are facing the brunt of the layoffs, said United was understating the extent of the job losses, as more than 15,000 flight attendants are expected to leave the payroll unless Washington approves more aid, and another 3,400 are staying to keep benefits with no guarantee of income. [The Associated Press]