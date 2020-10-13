The daily business briefing: October 13, 2020

Apple shares jump ahead of iPhone 5G event

Apple shares surged on Monday, rising by 6.8 percent ahead of the company's Tuesday unveiling of a 5G-enabled iPhone. The shares rose another 2.1 percent in premarket trading Tuesday. Investors are betting that the next generation of the company's dominant smartphone will trigger a new round of explosive growth. Apple will unveil its new iPhone 12 lineup at its fall event starting at 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Apple is expected to unveil a new flat-edge design, possibly similar to that of the iPad Pro. It also is expected to roll out a 5.4-inch model that is smaller than the tiniest iPhone 11 Pro, as well as a 6.7-inch model that would be the largest iPhone yet. All of the new iPhone models are expected to support fast new 5G cellular speeds, although many users aren't covered by such speedy networks just yet. [The Wall Street Journal, The Verge]