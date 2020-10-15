The daily business briefing: October 15, 2020

Mnuchin says coronavirus relief deal doubtful before election

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Wednesday that the White House and congressional Democrats probably would not be able to reach a deal on a new round of coronavirus relief until after the election. "I'd say at this point getting something done before the election and executing on that would be difficult, just given where we are," Mnuchin said. When asked whether Democrats were reluctant to give President Trump a victory three weeks before Election Day, he said that "definitely is part of the reality." House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) defended the $2.2 trillion relief package and said the White House's $1.8 trillion counterproposal was inadequate. "It's like you're bleeding and they keep putting band-aids on it," she said. "But they're not addressing the problem." Pelosi's spokesman tweeted that she and Mnuchin would discuss the matter again on Thursday. [The Washington Post]