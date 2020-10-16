The daily business briefing: October 16, 2020

Twitter service disrupted by system problems

Twitter was hit with an outage on Thursday, with visitors trying to visit its site greeted by an error message. The company tweeted confirmation that the service was down for many users and that it was working on restoring it. "We have no evidence of a security breach or hack, and we're currently investigating internal causes," the company said in a statement. Service was at least partially restored by 7 p.m. ET after being down for more than an hour. The problems came a day after Twitter and rival Facebook restricted access to a New York Post story describing alleged "smoking gun" emails, which have not been authenticated, linking Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to his son's business dealings when the elder Biden was serving as vice president. [The Verge]