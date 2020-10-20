The daily business briefing: October 20, 2020

Exxon says Trump's hypothetical donation call never happened

Exxon Mobil said Monday that CEO Darren Woods never had a phone call with President Trump described as a hypothetical example of his fundraising prowess. Trump said that, if he wanted, he could call Exxon's chief and say, "Oh, you need a couple of permits? ... You know, I'd love (for you) to send me $25 million for the campaign." Trump added: "I would raise a billion dollars in one day if I wanted to. I don't want to do that." Exxon tweeted that it is "aware of the president’s statement regarding a hypothetical call with our CEO ... and just so we're all clear, it never happened." Exxon sent 41 percent of its contributions to Democrats this cycle, up from 32.6 percent in the 2016 presidential election. [Reuters]