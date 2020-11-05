The daily business briefing: November 5, 2020

Facebook, Twitter flag Trump election posts as misleading

Facebook and Twitter on Wednesday flagged posts by President Trump as potentially misleading after he prematurely claimed to have won Tuesday's election. Trump also baselessly claimed there had been fraud benefiting Democrats. Facebook labeled posts with a video of Trump's post-election comments with a warning saying that no winner had been determined, adding: "Final results may be different from initial vote counts, as ballot counting will continue for days or weeks. Source: Bipartisan Policy Center." Facebook also displayed a post in its news feed saying, "The winner of the 2020 U.S. President Election has not been projected yet." Twitter flagged a Trump tweet on election results with a warning that "some or all of the content shared in this tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process," and it posted the same warning on a Trump tweet accusing Democrats of trying to "steal" the election. [USA Today]